CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: Last Date to Raise Objections Today; Result Soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023 Result date and time have not been announced. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Answer Key from the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key challenge window today, September 18, 2023. Aspirants who have appeared for the competitive examination can download and raise objections on the CBSE CTET Answer Key from the official website – https://ctet.nic.in/. The candidates can challenge the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable of Rs 1000/- per question. Check important dates, the official website, the download link, and other details here.

CBSE CTET 2023 Final Answer Key, Result – Date And Time

The Board will issue the CBSE CTET 2023 final answer key after verifying the grievances received from the candidates. Based on the final answer key, the Board will declare the CTET results 2023. The subject experts will not entertain any CTET answer key challenge received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee.

“If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” reads the official notification.

This year, the examination for paper 1 and paper 2 was held on August 20 at various exam centres. Aspirants who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, can check their CTET OMR sheet at .

NOTE: The scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates and Answer Keys are uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 15/09/2023 to 18/09/2023 (up to 11.59 PM). At present, the CTET Result date and time have not been announced.

CTET Answer Key 2023 – Fee, Last Date to Raise Objections

CTET Answer Key 2023 – How to Raise Objections?

Visit the official website at . On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Submit Key Challenge (CTET Aug-2023).” The link will be available in the Candidate Activity section. Enter the login details such as roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 will appear on your screen.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key(s)may submit their challenge by following the procedure.

In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through drop-down which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for the challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted.

NOTE: The Board has released the CBSE CTET Answer Key. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding CTET, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official CBSE CTET website .

