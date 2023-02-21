Home

CTET Result 2023 Release Date: Check Marking Scheme, Steps to Download CTET Score on ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023 results are expected to be released by February-end, however, the CBSE has not released any official update as yet.

CTET Answer Key 2022: The objection window has been opened on February 14 and will remain opened till February 17, 2023.

CTET Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam anytime soon. As per the updates from the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is likely to be released by this week. After the result is declared, the candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in

CTET December 2022 exam was held between December 28, 2022, and February 7, 2023 and then the CTET answer key was released on February 14 and objections were invited from the candidates till February 17, 2023.

The CBSE is considering the valid representations to make necessary changes to the CTET answer key and the CTET final answer key will be prepared accordingly. Notably, the CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.

Even as the media reports suggest that the CTET 2023 results are expected to be released by February-end, however, the CBSE has not released any official update as yet.

CTET 2023 Result: Check Marking Scheme

CTET 2023 question paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 150 marks. Candidates will be given one mark (+1) for each correct answer, however, there will be no negative marking for the wrong answer. Paper 1 exam was conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 was held for aspirants who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. Notably, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of CTET results.

CTET Result 2023: Here’s How to Download CTET Score

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the results, the CTET 2023 final answer key will also be released. For more related details, the students should check the official site of CBSE CTET.

