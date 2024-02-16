CTET Result 2024 at ctet.nic.in; What’s Next?

Home

CTET Result 2024 for the January Session has been declared at https://ctet.nic.in/; candidates can access the CTET Scores by entering their roll number. After the declaration of the CBSE CTET result, the candidates may seek a photocopy of their OMR answer sheet of CTETalong with the calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500 per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour ofSecretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the 18th edition of Central TeacherEligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024.

The CBSE CTET Answer Key along with scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates was released on February 7, 2024. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till February 10(upto 11.59 PM). However, a fee of Rs. 1000 per question is required to be submitted through a credit/debit card.

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring aCTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

