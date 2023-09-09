Home

‘Declare CTET Result 2023, Answer Key Soon,’ Worried Aspirants Request To CBSE

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded from – ctet.nic.in. Check student's demand and how to download CBSE CTET Answer Key.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Aspirants who are waiting for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2023 answer key are asking the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) to share an update regarding the CBSE CTET result 2023 date and time. Worried aspirants across the country have taken to X(formally Twitter) to request CBSE, the administering body, to release the CTET Answer Key soon on its official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper this week. As soon as the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 is published, candidates can access it from – . CTET is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET exam is intended to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in various central government schools and other schools.

CTET Provisional Answer Key on

All the candidates who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the answer keys will only be uploaded on the website .

CTET Provisional Answer Key(to be announced soon)

CTET Result Date And Time 2023(Tentative)

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key(s)may submit their challenge. If going by the various news reports, CBSE CTET Results will be announced by the end of September 2023. Nearly, 29,03,903 candidates appeared for the CTET examination. Despite the fact that the examination was conducted on August 20, NTA has yet to make an official announcement regarding the CTET Result release date and time. Check student demand here.

“sir please declare CTET answer key and result,” wrote an aspirant.

@Cbse_official sir please declare CTET answer key and result — RAM PRAKASH jha (@RAMPRAK61422799) September 7, 2023

Echoing similar concern, another aspirant wrote, “Please publish the result sir.”

Please publish the result sir #ctetresult — Vipul Kumar (@ipsvipulk) September 9, 2023

Sir give result of ctet exam #ctetresult — Vipul Kumar (@ipsvipulk) September 9, 2023

How to Check CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023?

Examinees will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password. Hit the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For detailed and up-to-date information regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), it is advisable to visit the official CTET website maintained by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). For more information, check out this space – https://www.india.com/education/.

