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CTET Result Feb 2026 expected soon at ctet.nic.in; how to check, qualifying marks here

CTET Result Feb 2026 expected soon at ctet.nic.in; how to check, qualifying marks here

CTET Result Feb 2026 will be announced soon.

CTET Result Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provision Answer Key, response sheet at ctet.nic.in(soon); download link, how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon announce the CTET Result for the February session. All those candidates who appeared in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on February 7 and February 8, 2026, can download their CTET Result at https://ctet.nic.in/. Usually, the CTET exam is conducted in 2 papers. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 has been released. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CTET Answer Key till March 15. Those candidates who were not satisfied with the released CTET Answer Key were allowed to raise objections, if any. They were requested to pay Rs 1000/- per question.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e., if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of the Board on the challenges shall be final, and no further communication will be entertained.

CTET Result 2026: How to Check

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Look for the link.

Enter the credentials.

Your CTET Result will be displayed.

Download and access it for future reference.

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate.

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