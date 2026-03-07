CTET Result Feb 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET Provision Answer Key, response sheet at ctet.nic.in(soon); download link, how to check

  • Home
live

Published: March 7, 2026 9:06 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
CTET Answer Key LIVE Updates: The CTET Answer Key will soon be published on its official website. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) conducted the CTET examination in February. Candidates can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key only at ctet.nic.in. The published CTET answer key will be provisional in nature and will be subject to challenge. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE CTET Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Mar 7, 2026 9:07 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: CTET Re-exam dates

    The CTET examination was not conducted on February 7 at two centres in Bihar’s Vaishali. Hence, the board has now decided to conduct the CTET Paper- II examination on March 1.

  • Mar 7, 2026 9:07 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: How to check CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key at ctet.nic.in?

    Visit the official website.

    Look for the answer key link.

    Enter the login details.

    Your CBSE CTET Answer Key will appear.

    Download it.

