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CTET Result February 2026 Date: CBSE CTET Result, Final Answer Key at ctet.nic.in (soon); how to check, whats next

CTET Result February 2026 Date: CBSE CTET Result, Final Answer Key at ctet.nic.in (soon); how to check, what’s next

Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access the CBSE CTET Result 2025 at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET February Result 2026: The CTET Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. The CBSE CTET Answer Key was released on March 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access the CBSE CTET Result 2025 at ctet.nic.in.

The published CTET answer key was provisional in nature and was subject to challenge. “There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 12 /03 /2026 to 15 /03 /2026 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” reads the statement on the website.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board, i.e., if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified, and the fee shall be refunded. Along with the CTET Result, the board will announce the CTET Final Answer Key. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the CTET Result.

CTET Result 2025: How to Check CBSE CTET Result?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/. Look for the result link. Or click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE CTET Result.” Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha. Click on the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Result will be displayed on the screen.

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