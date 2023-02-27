Home

CTET Results 2023: When Will Answer Key Be Released. Check Latest Updates on ctet.nic.in

CTET Results 2023 Latest Update: After the results are declared, the candidates can download the scorecard from the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023: The CTET provisional answer key was released on February 14.

CTET Results 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 session result and final CTET answer key. The CTET result and final answer key are expected to release this week. After the results are declared, the candidates can download the scorecard from the official website of CTET– ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result2023: Marking System

The candidates must note that the CTET December 2023 question paper consisted of 150 marks and they will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response, while there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

For the general information of the candidates, the CTET 2023 has different passing marks for different categories. General category students have to score 60 per cent marks and the reserved category candidates need to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for the CTET exam.

As per the official notification, the candidates were allowed to raise objection against the CTET tentative answer key 2023 till 17 February 2023 and the test was conducted from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 exam centres. The CTET provisional answer key was released on February 14.

CTET Result 2023: Here’s How To Check Score Card

Go to the official website– ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link CTET result 2023 on the homepage.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can now check the result.

