CTET Result(OUT)2023: CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Result Declared At ctet.nic.in; Direct Link

CTET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET August Result 2023 by visiting the official website –ctet.nic.in.

CTET August Result 2023 Download Link: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the results for paper 1 and paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET), today, September 25, 2023. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Result 2023 by visiting the official website – . Aspirants who have appeared in the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode on August 20, 2023, are informed that the final answer keys will only be uploaded on the website .

The examination was held for two papers. Paper I was conducted for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Meanwhile, Paper II was held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Provisional Answer Key – Release Date And Time

CBSE released the CTET Provisional Answer Key on September 15, 2023. Students were also provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates were requested to raise objections/grievances within the stipulated time. The subject matter and experts will go through the grievances and prepare a final answer key list. In this article, we have provided a step-by-step guide to check and download the CTET Result.

CTET Result 2023 Declared Today: How to Check CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at On the homepage, look for the result that reads, “CTET AUG-23 Result.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option. Your CBSE CTET Result will be declared on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: The Board has released the CBSE CTET Result 2023. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding CTET, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official CBSE CTET website .

