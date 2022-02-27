CTET Exam Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET Final Answer Key, and result on Monday, February 28, 2022. After the results are declared, the candidates can check their score on the official website at ctet.nic.in.Also Read - WBSETCL JE Admit Card 2022 Out on wbsetcl.in | Here's Direct Link

The candidates can check their score with their roll number which is mentioned on admit card. The candidates must note that the CTET December 2021 session was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022, in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode. The exam was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India.

CTET Exam Result 2021: How to download after it is released?

Visit the official website for CTET — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates then have to click on the CTET result 2022 link available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your CTET roll number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin to log in.

Your CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen.

Candidates must download and save the result as a pdf file for future reference.

The candidates who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Provisional Answer Key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam on February 1, 2022. Candidates were given an option to raise objections till February 4, 2022. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised on the provisional key. The candidates who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India.