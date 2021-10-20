CUCET Answer Key 2021: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) Final Answer Key 2021 has been announced today, on Oct 20, by the National Testing Agency. Interested candidates can now download the answer key from the official website of NTA, which is nta.ac.in. and cucet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 Important Update: Board Issues Notice On Change of City of Exam Centre | Read Here

Based on the CUCET Final Answer Key 2021, the scorecards of the candidates will be prepared. Those students who qualify in the entrance exam can take part in the various courses of the Undergraduate, Postgraduate programme.

The exams were held in an offline manner on September 15, 16, 23, and 24. The exams were conducted through the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT)mode. The exam was held for the duration of 2 hours.

CUCET Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or cucet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the news and events section present on the homepage.

Click on National Testing Agency Cucet 2021 Final Answer Keys on which source compiled on 20.10.2021.

Now click on the link that reads Cucet Final Answer Key 2021.

Save, Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

Those students who have raised objections can also tally the revised answer key in order to clear their doubts. The provisional answer key was announced on Oct 4. Each candidate was given one day time period to raise their objections on the released provisional answer key.

The National Testing Agency( NTA) is likely to release the CUCET result 2021 by the end of this week. All candidates must keep a track of the official website of NTA.