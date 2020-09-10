The Central University of Rajasthan has released the admit card for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 on its official website at cucetexam.in. The exam will be held from September 18 to 20. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card to be Released Today, Exam on Sept 14 | How to Download

Notably, this entrance examination is conducted for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India. Earlier, CUCET 2020 was scheduled to be held in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The hall ticket is important as it carries the exam venue and reporting time for the exam. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the hall ticket. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CUCET 2020- cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference

Here’s the direct link for candidate login to download the hall ticket: https://cucetexam.in/CUCET2020/RecPages/Admit06Login23.aspx

In view of the pandemic, students need to follow all necessary Covid-19 guidelines, wear face masks, and maintain social distancing. Students will also be required to report to the examination centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Admit cards with recent passport size photographs, a valid photo ID and a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet will be strictly required.