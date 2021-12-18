Delhi University, CUCET: Scoring good marks in Class 12 board examinations alone would not ensure admission in the Delhi University (DU) from the next academic session (2022-23). Delhi University is set to adopt an entrance test for undergraduate admissions from 2022 as the varsity’s Executive Council has approved the policy for admissions through the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).Also Read - Delhi University Approves Entrance Test For Admissions From Next Year. Details Here

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had already expressed his desire to implement the provision of Common Entrance Test under the new education policy. Following which, the policy was first approved by the varsity's Academic Council and now by the Executive Council.

CUCET: All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Entrance Test From Next Year | Key Points