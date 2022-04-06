New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday again wrote to all Central Universities to use CUET scores alone for admission in all UG programs except for some activity-oriented programs such as performing arts. To recall, M Jagadesh Kumar, the chairperson of the UGC, earlier had announced that CUET results, not Class 12 scores, will be required for admission to 45 central universities. The minimal eligibility standards for central universities can be set by them.Also Read - CUET 2022 Registration Process to Begin Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in | Know How to Apply

"Today we have written to the VCs, directors, and principals of all universities and colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programs because with CUET in place there is no need for students to worry about writing multiple entrance tests," Kumar tweeted last week.

According to Kumar, state universities, private universities, and deemed-to-be universities can all use CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

CUET Application:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Central University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application form for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes in central universities by tomorrow, an NTA official told Careers360. The application window of CUET 2022 exam could go live tonight, he added.