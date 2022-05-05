New Delhi: With the adoption of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for all undergraduate admissions for the upcoming academic session, the admission process at Delhi University is set to change from that of previous years. And, in a bid to acquaint aspirants with its new admission policy, Delhi University is conducting a series of webinars for the students. On May 6 (Friday), the university will organise its third public awareness webinar to help Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) understand the provisions, policies, and processes related to the CUET 2022. The webinar will begin at 4 pm.Also Read - CUET 2022: Registrations To Close On May 6. Check List Of Universities To Consider CUET Score For UG Admissions

The webinar will mainly focus on the process of applying to CUET 2022, how to upload required certificates, enabling provisions offered by DU and information related to help desks in different colleges. All interested candidates can register at the official website of DU at du.ac.in. Also Read - Explained: Delhi University's Second Chance To Complete Your Degree | All FAQs Answered

An official notice on the DU Webinar read, “Several colleges have come forward to assist candidates in filling the CUET forms. The colleges have established helpdesk centers with IT facilities on their campuses. The candidates can visit these helpdesks on all working days to avail the facility. Details related to the college helpdesks are published on the website admission.uod.ac.in.” Also Read - DU 'Centenary Chance' Exam For Drop-Out Students: Registration Portal to Open on May 1, Varsity Issues Guidelines

The registration process for the postgraduate programmes has commenced on April 6. Admissions to the PG courses will be done through DUET 2022. For admission to undergraduate programmes of DU, candidates will have to register at cuet.samarth.ac.in and appear for CUET.

CUET 2022 is expected to take place in the first week of July. The CUET 2022 test will be the door to higher education, with over 60 universities participating, including major universities such as DU and BHU, and 2 lakh undergraduate seats available. With over 20 lakh students anticipated to take the exam, it is shaping up to be one of the most prominent and large-scale admission exams we’ve ever seen, with a lot on the line.