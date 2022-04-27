CUET 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) exam dates are likely to be announced soon. The application process for the examination is underway. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination will now be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for CUET UG 2022 is May 6. They can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - CUET 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to Tamil Nadu Govt

CUET 2022 Exam: Important Details

CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates.

In Slot 1 which will be held in morning shift a candidate may take up to four tests only (One Language from Section 1A, maximum of two domain specific Subjects from Section 2 and One General Test from Section 3)

In Slot 2 which will be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take upto five tests — One Language from Section 1A and 1B and maximum of four domain specific Subjects from Section 2, Two Languages from Section 1A and 1B and maximum of three domain specific Subjects from Section 2

Combining Slot 1 and Slot 2 together, a candidate may take maximum nine tests

CUET 2022 Syllabus

Section 1A and 1B: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]

Section 3: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Class 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning

NTA Practice Centres

According to the CUET 2022 information brochure, to enable the students to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT), NTA will also provide the applicants with test practice centres. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT).