CUET 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Central University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application form tonight, an NTA director-general NTA Vineet Joshi told Careers360. The application window of CUET 2022 exam could go live tonight, he further added. Earlier, the CUET application form was scheduled to be released on April 2.

The CUET 2022 exam will be held for the admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes in central universities.

Earlier today, the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to all Central Universities to use CUET scores alone for admission in all UG programs except for some activity-oriented programs such as performing arts. To recall, M Jagadesh Kumar, the chairperson of the UGC, earlier had announced that CUET results, not Class 12 scores, will be required for admission to 45 central universities. The minimal eligibility standards for central universities can be set by them.

“Today we have written to the VCs, directors, and principals of all universities and colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programs because with CUET in place there is no need for students to worry about writing multiple entrance tests,” Kumar tweeted last week.

Soon the agency opens the registration window, the students will have to visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in or cucet.nta.nic.in and fill the CUET application form before the deadline.

For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. In addition to this, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022: Exam pattern