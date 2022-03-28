CUET 2022 Latest News Today: The National Testing Agency has announced that the application process for the Common university Entrance Test (CUET) will begin from April 2. The online application forms link will be available till April 30 on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. Issuing a public notice, the NTA said that the CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country.Also Read - UGC Writes To All Universities, Colleges; Asks To Use CUET Scores For Admissions in UG Programs

"CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes in the desired Central Universities," it added.

Earlier last week, in a bid to ease students' burden, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had introduced the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which will be compulsory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. For the unversed, there are 45 central universities funded by UGC and the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July.

“From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at a press briefing.

CUET 2022 Application Form: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Answered

Format of CUET

The test will be divided into 4 broad sections:- Section I-A, I-B, II and III.

Section I-A and I-B will involve papers on languages.

Section I-A

Subjects/ Tests

There are 13 different languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Questions to be attempted

40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

Question type

Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, (Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary)

Duration

45 minutes for each language

Section IB

Subjects/ Tests

There are 20 Languages—French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese. Any other language apart from those offered in Section I A may be chosen.

Questions to be Attempted

40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

Question Type

Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]

Duration

45 Minutes for each language

Section II: Section II will be on core subjects a candidate wishes to pursue

Subject/tests

There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six (06) Domains as desired by the applicable University/University.

Questions to be attempted

40 Questions to be attempted out of 50.

Duration

45 Minutes for each Domain-Specific subject.

Section III will be a general test.

Subjects/Tests

For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

Questions to be attempted

60 questions to be attempted out of 75

• Input text can be used for MCQ Based Questions.

• General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of

basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Grade 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Domain Specific Subjects (27)

Accountancy/ Book Keeping Biology/ Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry Business Studies Chemistry Computer Science/ Informatics Practices Economics/ Business Economics Engineering Graphics Entrepreneurship Geography/Geology History Home Science Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India Legal Studies Environmental Science Mathematics Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga Physics Political Science Psychology Sociology Teaching Aptitude Agriculture Mass Media/ Mass Communication Anthropology Fine Arts/Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Oddisi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion). Sanskrit

Schedule of Examination

The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Languages/Tests taken by them.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, (available from 02.04.2022) for latest updates regarding the Examination.

For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can also call at the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Number of attempts

If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.

Choice of Languages and Subjects:

Generally, the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted for in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also.

Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various Central Universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain-Specific Subject being offered, the Candidate may choose the Subject closest to his/her choice for e.g. For Biochemistry the candidate may choose Biology.

Level of questions for CUET (UG) -2022

All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied the Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022.