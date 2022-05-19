New Delhi: Nearly two months after announcing the compulsory Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG course admissions to 45 central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday has decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, “CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18.”Also Read - NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Ends on May 20: Check Application Fee, Steps to Apply Here

“The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” he added. This major decision has been announced weeks after the UGC chief declared that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How to Apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22. For those who have not registered for CUET UG Exams 2022 can do so at the official website of CUET 2022. Also Read - COVID-19: UGC Allows Another Extension For Submission Of MPhil Or PhD Thesis

Here’s all you need to know about the CUET 2022 examination in detail:

1. Candidates must provide a photo of their Class 10th or equivalent certificate in the form of a PDF when filling out the CUET 2022 application form.

2. Candidates can choose from 547 locations around the country for their four exam centers. In addition, the CUET 2022 would be held in 13 places outside of India for overseas applicants.

3. Registration, filling out an online application form, and paying the required examination cost are all steps in the CUET 2022 application procedure.

4. Candidates can select up to three languages from part IA and section IB. In addition, students can select up to six topics from the 27 particular areas available in section II.

5. The application cost for candidates in the general category, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories is Rs 650 and Rs 600, respectively. Applicants in the PWBD, SC, ST, and other categories must pay Rs. 550 as the application fee.

6. Candidates can take nine examinations in a combination of two languages plus six domain-specific topics plus one general test or three languages plus five domain-specific subjects plus one general test.

7. The CUET 2022 entrance test will be held in two shifts throughout the day. The first slot will last 45 to 195 minutes, while the second slot will last 45 to 225 minutes.