CUET 2022 Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the students who missed CUET 2022 on Friday due to exam centre change. In a big relief to such students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said such aspirants will get another chance in the second phase in August.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Exam Begins Today; Last Minute Instructions For Candidates

The announcement from the NTA comes as the exam at two centres in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Punjab’s Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Update: NTA To Release JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

“Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance,” a senior NTA official told PTI. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines And Other Details

The first edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Under-Graduate started on Friday in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Under-Graduate – 2022 will be held on July 17. The exam for the first slot began on Friday at 9 AM.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.

Ahead of the exam, several aspirants expressed concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period, delay in admit cards, and not being given the choice of centre. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) claimed that 98% of students have been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

(With inputs from PTI)