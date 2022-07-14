CUET 2022 Latest Update: Giving a big relief to the students preparing for Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the UGC on Thursday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) is considering the request of some students for the change of examination center and there is ‘no need for them to feel anxious’. He said some of the students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination centre.Also Read - Meerut Boy Scores A Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE Mains Without Preparation, Aims To Secure A Seat In IIT

"Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it," UGC chief M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

Earlier, several students had raised concerns regarding the choice of exam centres. However, the UGC chief had earlier assured that 98% candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice.

After the CUET admit cards were released, Kumar told news agency PTI that the admit cards have been released four days prior to the examination due to security reasons and in order to avoid any malpractice in the exam.

“At least 98 per cent candidates will get the centre in city of their choice. Those who do not find the allotted centre feasible can reach out to NTA which will entertain their requests,” he said.

Over 14,90,000 candidates have registered this year for CUET 2022 with around 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.

This year, the CUET UG examination will be held from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different Examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

Last week, the UGC chief said that the CUET 2022 for UG Admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4.

“For phase 1, the exams are going to start on July 15, and we have already announced for all the candidates whether they are in phase one or phase two. We have also announced the city information and the date on which they will be writing the papers,” the UGC chairman had said.

“There need not be any cause for anxiety, I urge the students not to panic. Nearly 97-98 per cent will get their first choice city. Only about 2 per cent may not get their first choice, but they will surely get their second choice of the city,” he said.