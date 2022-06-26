CUET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the mock practice questions for Common University Entrance Test (UG) -2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check the CUET UG 2022 mock test papers from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. “With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment,” NTA in an official notice said.Also Read - Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC to Declare Class 12th Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Scorecard

CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. The Practice Questions do not constitute a Mock Test and are not indicative of the duration within which they are capable of being solved. For more details, check the official notice here.

How to Download CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Papers?

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of Mock Practice Questions for Common University Entrance Test (UG) -2022.

A new PDF will open.

Click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test link given in the PDF notice.

given in the PDF notice. A new webpage will open on the screen.

Enter the asked details including exam name, yeat, subject, and others, and begin the mock test.

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination. Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for any updates regarding the exam.