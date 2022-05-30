CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will end the application process for Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 tomorrow, May 31, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the entrance test can fill out the CUET application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that NTA had reopened the CUET-UG Application window on May 27. During this period, the registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form were allowed to log in using the application number and password to complete their application process.Also Read - KCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Apply Now at kea.kar.nic.in

Follow the steps to complete the CUET 2022 Registration and Application Process.

CUET 2022 Registration: Steps to Fill the Application Form

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Register” link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated application/ registration number.

Now fill the application form.Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any. Submit the application form.

Download the submitted CUET 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022: Here is a List of Documents You Need to Upload

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background. The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) should be in pdf between 50kb to 300kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

For further clarification related to CUET (UG) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in Also Read - UPSC, Banking, BSF Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

NOTE: The candidates are allowed to submit the application form latest by 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 161 Posts; Graduate, Master's Degree Holders Can Apply At upsc.gov.in