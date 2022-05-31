CUET UG Application Form: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the application process for Common Entrance Test- Undergraduate, CUET-UG today, May 31, 2022. Candidates who wish to get admission in the undergraduate courses can apply online on cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that applicants can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on May 31, 2022. The CUET-UG 2022 examination date has not been notified yet. Below are the steps through which candidates can register and apply for the CUET 2022.Also Read - WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Today; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG Registration: Here’s How to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register on the portal by providing the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, nationality, and others.

Login again using the system-generated application number and password.

Fill out the CUET 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Download the CUET 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022: Check Exam Pattern, Medium of Examination

CUET (UG) – 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Tests (other than the "Language" Test) are offered in 13 languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A candidate is required to opt for one of the specified languages as the medium of the paper, as per desired University's eligibility criteria, while applying.

Note, that the last date to fill out the CUET PG 2022 application form is June 18, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website(www.nta.ac.in) and check their emails regularly for the latest updates.