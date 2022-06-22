CUET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency will soon announce the exam dates for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. Once released, candidates can download the timetable from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, information can also be accessed from the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 application form commenced on April 2, 2022. It is to be noted that the last date to apply was May 31, 2022. According to the official notification released by NTA(dated April 6, 2022), the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate-2022 will be conducted in the first fortnight of July 2022.Also Read - KCET Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

CUET 2022: Check Medium, Mode of Examination

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali, and many more.

CUET 2022: Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern

For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination. CUET will essentially have three parts. The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability. The exam will be conducted in the first week of July. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for updates in this regard.