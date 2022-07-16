CUET 2022 Latest News Today: The much-awaited Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 started amid chaos as several students missed the exam due to last-minute change in exam centres. The exam started on Friday in 510 cities across India and abroad.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: No Retest For Students Who Missed Exam on Day 1, Says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Several students in Delhi huffed and puffed their way to exam centres battling anxiousness and trepidation due to the last-minute change of exam centres, exhausting commute, and lengthy question papers.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials have assured the students that they will be given a second chance to realise their dream of studying in a central university.

One of the students, who could not appear for the exam, claimed she was allotted an exam centre in Dwarka earlier but it had later changed at the last moment.

“I was informed that my centre has been changed. It panicked and did not know what to do. After a 2-hour journey when we finally reached the North Campus, they told us that the time for entering the exam centre has passed,” she alleged.

As many students missed the exam due to the last-minute changes, they are now demanding a fresh exam date. They also demanded that they should be allowed to write the exam they have missed on a later date.

Another aspirant said she was informed her new exam centre was North Campus. “I rushed to North Campus but was not allowed entry because the time was over. This is wrong and our whole future hangs in balance,” she said.

Here’s what students say:

The change in the examination centre of #CUET was done just few hours before the commencement of the exam. The new center alloted was 24km away from the previous location. This is totally unfair to students who live distant from the centre. #CUET2022 #CUETADMITCARD pic.twitter.com/AoAhJ4PBsE — Anusree Nair (@nairranusree) July 15, 2022

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET this year is being conducted in two phases. It is the second largest entrance exam in the country after the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. While the Phase 1 is being held in July, Phase 2 is scheduled to be held in August.

Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) – 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS colleges will be held on July 17.