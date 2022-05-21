CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET 2022 application window tomorrow, May 22 at 11:50 PM. Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test will have to register at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 5:00 PM and pay the application fee by 11.50 PM tomorrow. The facility to correct the online application form will commence from May 25. Candidates can edit/make changes to their CUET Application form 2022 till May 31, 2022.Also Read - UPSC, Banking, Police Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

CUET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill the Application Form

Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter the required credentials to register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in again to fill the application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload the documents if necessary.

Submit the CUET application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any)

Download and take a printout of the CUET Application Form for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to complete the CUET UG 2022 Registration and application process.

CUET 2022 Registration: Check List of Documents

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a list of documents you need to keep ready. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 71900; Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For Executive Officer Posts

Scanned Class 10th Marksheet

Scanned Class 12th Marksheet

Scanned Candidate’s Photo

Scanned Candidate’s Signature

Scanned Identity Proof (Aadhar, Pan Card, passport, Driving Licence)

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Registration For Manager, Other Posts Begins at nhai.gov.in| Read Details Here