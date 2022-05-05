CUET 2022: The registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will end tomorrow, May 6, 2022. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET is the gateway exam for admission to undergraduate programmes across all central universities run by the Ministry of Education. As the registration process of the examination ends tomorrow, India.com answers some of the frequently asked questions on this new entrance test:Also Read - Delhi University Admissions: DU to Conduct Webinar on CUET 2022 Process for PwBD Students

Mode of exam?

Conducted online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, CUET 2022 is a national-level exam. In a CBT, a candidate needs to sit in front of a computer allotted to her against her roll number and admit card. Also Read - CUET 2022: Registrations To Close On May 6. Check List Of Universities To Consider CUET Score For UG Admissions

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Go to the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in Also Read - NEET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15, Here's How To Apply At neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register’. Then, read the information bulletin carefully.

Step 3: Fill in all required personal details in the application form.

Step 4: Choose a password and key in the security pin.

Step 5: Review the personal details you have entered and complete the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process.

Step 6: The applicant will receive an application form number after the successful verification of the OTP on her registered mobile number and email address.

Step 7: Fill the form by entering other details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects and examination centre.

Step 8: Under the section titled ‘Particulars Checklist to be Verified’, click on all the checkboxes near each field items to confirm your acknowledgement of all the details furnished.

Step 9: Pay the application fees and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Syllabus for CUET?

The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said that all questions set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CUET will be from NCERT Class XII textbooks and that students should not buy extra books or enroll for coaching.

Application fee for CUET?

For General (unreserved) category, it is Rs 650.

For OBC and EWS category candidates, it’s Rs 600.

For SC?ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is RS 550. candidates appearing for CUET 2022 at centres outside India will have to pay Rs 3000.

Format of the exam?

The CUET 2022 has been divided into three parts

Section I (IA and IB) is set to test language skills

Section II will test a candidate’s hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level

Section III will test general knowledge. The three sections are explained in detail:

# Section I

The first section of CUET is further divided into two parts – IA and IB.

Section IA will test a candidate’s hold on English or an Indian language to be chosen from a basket of 12 – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia.

Section I B is for those looking to sign up for undergraduate degree programmes in foreign languages – students can pick from a list of 19 – offered by certain Central Universities. The languages on offer are French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian and Chinese.

# Section II

This section will test a candidate’s hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.

Candidates can pick up to six subjects from a list of 27 namely: Accountancy/ Book Keeping; Biology/ Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry; Business Studies; Chemistry; Computer Science/ Informatics Practices; Economics/ Business Economics; Engineering Graphics; Entrepreneurship; Geography/Geology; History; Home Science; Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India; Legal Studies; Environmental Science; Mathematics; Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga; Physics; Political Science; Psychology; Sociology; Teaching Aptitude; Agriculture; Mass Media/ Mass Communication; Anthropology; Fine Arts/Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts; Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion); Sanskrit.

# Section III

Section III of the CUET will be a general test for any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission instead of admitting students based on their scores on domain subjects. The paper has been designed to assess their general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, and numerical ability.

It will also test quantitative reasoning through simple application of basic mathematical concepts of arithmetic/algebra, geometry/mensuration taught till class VIII.

In this paper, there will be 75 questions of which 60 will have to be attempted.

Who is eligible for CUET exam?

All students who clear their class 12 exams from any recognised school and Board will be eligible to appear for the CUET exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) says if any university permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET 2022.

Other than that, the UGC or NTA hasn’t mentioned an age limit for the entrance test. Candidates are advised to contact their desired university for clarifications on age requirements.

How many universities are under CUET?

All central universities run by the Ministry of Education have been direzted to admit students to undergraduate programmes only through CUET. These universities are: