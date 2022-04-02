CUET 2022 Registration: National Testing Agency, NTA began the registration process for CUET UG 2022 on April 2, 2022. As per the NTA, students who want to take admission in undergraduate, UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and more can apply on the official CUET website samarth.edu.in. The CUET will launch the official website today. The Board marks is not the criteria for the admission, however, the universities are free to decide the eligibility criteria for the admission.Also Read - Will CUET Make Class 12 Exams Irrelevant? UGC Chairman Answers

CUET 2022 Registrations: What is official CUET website?

Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, information can also be accessed from the NTA's official website — nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Registrations: How to apply

Go to the official website –cuet.samarth.ac.in (Once the link of the website gets activated) On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the new user tab — click on it and register yourself on the portal Now, candidates will require to use credentials to log in and fill in the application Now, candidates have to upload the required documents Pay the registration fee (if any) Now, candidates can submit the form and download it.

NOTE: Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

CUET 2022 Registrations: Exam Criteria

The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability.

The exam will be conducted in first week of July.

It is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages.

The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts.

CUET 2022 Registrations: Mode of exam

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and many more.