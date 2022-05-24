CUET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday said it will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on May 25. The candidates, who have submitted their CUET registration form 2022 and now want to make corrections to the application form, will be able to do so till May 31. For this purpose, the candidates will have to login to the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in, with their credentials and make the required changes. This time, they will not pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form. The NTA on Tuesday closed the application process for the Common University Entrance TestAlso Read - CUET 2022: Registrations To Close Today. Check List of Documents Required, Steps to Apply

According to UGC chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, a record 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid the application fee for CUET-UG 2022.

A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 23, 2022

Also Read - CUET | Which Universities Are Opting For Entrance Test For Admissions In PG Courses: What JNU, DU, Jamia Said

CUET 2022: Important Dates

First day of correction window: May 25, 2022

Last day of correction window: May 30, 2022

CUET 2022: Admit card

The NTA recently said it will release the CUET 2022 admit card soon. Once it is released, the CUET UG admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Moreover, the CUET exam hall tickets will also be available on the UMANG and DigiLocker apps.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” according to the CUET UG 2022 information brochure.

CUET 2022: Exam pattern

The NTA said it will conduct the CUET exam 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Those who qualify CUET entrance test will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country.

This time, the CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.