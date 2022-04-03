CUET 2022: The online registration date for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process for CUET 2022 (UG) will now begin from April 6 and all candidates can apply online only at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process will end on May 6 at 11:50 pm.Also Read - CUET 2022: Registration Begins For UG Courses In Central Universities; Here's How To Apply

As per the previous NTA notification on CUCET, the registration process for CUET 2022 Registration was set to begin yesterday, April 2, 2022. However, due to some unknown reasons, NTA has revised CUET application form dates and asked candidates to register from April 6 to May 6, 2022. While the exact CUCET examination date is not known, the tentative timeline stays the same – the first or second week of July 2022.

Step-by-step Process on How to Apply for CUET 2022

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the application link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out of the same for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

"CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes", the official notification read.