CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for Common University Entrance Test(CUET) 2022 today, April 06, 2022. Candidates can fill the CUET (UG)-2022 application form through the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages—English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu, Assamese, Odiya, and Marathi. The Common University Entrance Test, CUET will be held in a computer-based test mode.

CUET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill the Application Form

Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘CUET (UG) – 2022 Application form .’

.’ Enter the required credentials to register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in again to fill the application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload the documents if necessary.

Submit the CUET UG form.

Pay the registration fee(if any)

Save, Download and take a printout of the CUET Application Form for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to fill the application form.

CUET 2022: Click Here to Fill Application Form(link to be active soon)