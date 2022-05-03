CUET 2022: Registrations for admissions to undergraduate courses in various universities are set to close this week. A total of 73 central, state and private universities have, so far, announced that would consider the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) exam to admit students in the new academic session. CUET 2022 would be conducted in July for admissions to undergraduate courses in all Central Universities and a few other universities. The registration process for CUET 2022 is already underway. CUET 2022 online application forms close May 6, 2022, on cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - DU to Hold Webinar on Reservation Policies For UG Admission Under CUET
From the academic year 2022-23, University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the common entrance test as the sole admission criteria. Apart from the 45 central universities, CUET 2022 has also been accepted by a number of state and private universities. As of April, a total of 73 universities across India have signed up for CUET 2022 as the means of admission to various undergraduate courses. Also Read - CUET 2022 Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon | Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here
CUET 2022: List of Universities accepting CUET score for UG admissions
|1. Aligarh Muslim University
|2. Assam University
|3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|4. Banaras Hindu University
|5. Central Sanskrit University
|6. Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh
|7. Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
|8. Central University Of Gujarat
|9. Central University Of Haryana
|10. Central University Of Himachal Pradesh
|11. Central University Of Jammu
|12. Central University Of Jharkhand
|13. Central University Of Karnataka
|14. Central University Of Kashmir
|15. Central University Of Kerala
|16. Central University Of Odisha
|17. Central University Of Rajasthan
|18. Central University Of South Bihar
|19. Central University Of Tamil Nadu
|20. Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|21. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
|22. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|23. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|24. Jamia Millia Islamia
|25. Jawaharlal Nehru University
|26. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|27. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|28. Manipur University
|29. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|30. Mizoram University
|31. Nagaland University
|32. National Sanskrit University
|33. North-Eastern Hill University
|34. Pondicherry University
|35. Rajiv Gandhi University
|36. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|37. Sikkim University
|38. Tezpur University
|39. The English And Foreign Languages University
|40. Tripura University
|41. University Of Allahabad
|42. University Of Delhi
|43. University Of Hyderabad
|44. Visva-Bharati University
|45. Apex University
|46. Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women
|47. Bennett University
|48. Bml Munjal University
|49. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
|50. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
|51. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University
|52. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi
|53. Galgotias University
|54. Gujarat Vidyapith
|55. Gurukula Kangri
|56. Ies University
|57. Iimt University
|58. Jagan Nath University Bahadurgarh Haryana
|59. Jagannath University
|60. Jaypee University Of Information Technology
|61. Jiwaji University
|62. Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education
|63. Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
|64. Mewar University
|65. National Rail And Transportation Institute
|66. Niit University
|67. Rnb Global University
|68. Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
|69. Shobhit University
|70. Srm University
|71. Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (Tiss)
|72. Teerthanker Mahaveer University
|73. The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Dtbu)
CUET 2022 Exam: Important Details
CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. Also Read - CUET 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to Tamil Nadu Govt
- In Slot 1 which will be held in the morning shift, a candidate may take up to four tests only (One Language from Section 1A, a maximum of two domain-specific Subjects from Section 2 and One General Test from Section 3)
- In Slot 2 which will be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take up to five tests — One Language from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of four domain-specific Subjects from Section 2, Two Languages from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of three domain-specific Subjects from Section 2
Combining Slot 1 and Slot 2 together, a candidate may take a maximum of nine tests
CUET 2022 Syllabus
Section 1A and 1B: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]
Section 3: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Class 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning