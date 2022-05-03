CUET 2022: Registrations for admissions to undergraduate courses in various universities are set to close this week. A total of 73 central, state and private universities have, so far, announced that would consider the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) exam to admit students in the new academic session. CUET 2022 would be conducted in July for admissions to undergraduate courses in all Central Universities and a few other universities. The registration process for CUET 2022 is already underway. CUET 2022 online application forms close May 6, 2022, on cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - DU to Hold Webinar on Reservation Policies For UG Admission Under CUET

From the academic year 2022-23, University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the common entrance test as the sole admission criteria. Apart from the 45 central universities, CUET 2022 has also been accepted by a number of state and private universities. As of April, a total of 73 universities across India have signed up for CUET 2022 as the means of admission to various undergraduate courses.

CUET 2022: List of Universities accepting CUET score for UG admissions

1.     Aligarh Muslim University
2.     Assam University
3.     Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
4.     Banaras Hindu University
5.     Central Sanskrit University
6.     Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh
7.     Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
8.     Central University Of Gujarat
9.     Central University Of Haryana
10.  Central University Of Himachal Pradesh
11.  Central University Of Jammu
12.  Central University Of Jharkhand
13.  Central University Of Karnataka
14.  Central University Of Kashmir
15.  Central University Of Kerala
16.  Central University Of Odisha
17.  Central University Of Rajasthan
18.  Central University Of South Bihar
19.  Central University Of Tamil Nadu
20.  Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
21.  Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
22.  Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
23.  Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
24.  Jamia Millia Islamia
25.  Jawaharlal Nehru University
26.  Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
27.  Mahatma Gandhi Central University
28.  Manipur University
29.  Maulana Azad National Urdu University
30.  Mizoram University
31.  Nagaland University
32.  National Sanskrit University
33.  North-Eastern Hill University
34.  Pondicherry University
35.  Rajiv Gandhi University
36.  Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
37.  Sikkim University
38.  Tezpur University
39.  The English And Foreign Languages University
40.  Tripura University
41.  University Of Allahabad
42.  University Of Delhi
43.  University Of Hyderabad
44.  Visva-Bharati University
45.  Apex University
46.  Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women
47.  Bennett University
48.  Bml Munjal University
49.  Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
50.  Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
51.  Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University
52.  Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi
53.  Galgotias University
54.  Gujarat Vidyapith
55.  Gurukula Kangri
56.  Ies University
57.  Iimt University
58.  Jagan Nath University Bahadurgarh Haryana
59.  Jagannath University
60.  Jaypee University Of Information Technology
61.  Jiwaji University
62.  Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education
63.  Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
64.  Mewar University
65.  National Rail And Transportation Institute
66.  Niit University
67.  Rnb Global University
68.  Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
69.  Shobhit University
70.  Srm University
71.  Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (Tiss)
72.  Teerthanker Mahaveer University
73.  The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Dtbu)

CUET 2022 Exam: Important Details

CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates.

  • In Slot 1 which will be held in the morning shift, a candidate may take up to four tests only (One Language from Section 1A, a maximum of two domain-specific Subjects from Section 2 and One General Test from Section 3)
  • In Slot 2 which will be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take up to five tests — One Language from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of four domain-specific Subjects from Section 2, Two Languages from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of three domain-specific Subjects from Section 2

Combining Slot 1 and Slot 2 together, a candidate may take a maximum of nine tests

CUET 2022 Syllabus

Section 1A and 1B: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]

Section 3: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Class 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning