CUET 2022: Registrations for admissions to undergraduate courses in various universities are set to close this week. A total of 73 central, state and private universities have, so far, announced that would consider the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) exam to admit students in the new academic session. CUET 2022 would be conducted in July for admissions to undergraduate courses in all Central Universities and a few other universities. The registration process for CUET 2022 is already underway. CUET 2022 online application forms close May 6, 2022, on cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - DU to Hold Webinar on Reservation Policies For UG Admission Under CUET

From the academic year 2022-23, University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the common entrance test as the sole admission criteria. Apart from the 45 central universities, CUET 2022 has also been accepted by a number of state and private universities. As of April, a total of 73 universities across India have signed up for CUET 2022 as the means of admission to various undergraduate courses. Also Read - CUET 2022 Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon | Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here

CUET 2022: List of Universities accepting CUET score for UG admissions

1. Aligarh Muslim University 2. Assam University 3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 4. Banaras Hindu University 5. Central Sanskrit University 6. Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh 7. Central University Of Andhra Pradesh 8. Central University Of Gujarat 9. Central University Of Haryana 10. Central University Of Himachal Pradesh 11. Central University Of Jammu 12. Central University Of Jharkhand 13. Central University Of Karnataka 14. Central University Of Kashmir 15. Central University Of Kerala 16. Central University Of Odisha 17. Central University Of Rajasthan 18. Central University Of South Bihar 19. Central University Of Tamil Nadu 20. Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya 21. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 22. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 23. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 24. Jamia Millia Islamia 25. Jawaharlal Nehru University 26. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 27. Mahatma Gandhi Central University 28. Manipur University 29. Maulana Azad National Urdu University 30. Mizoram University 31. Nagaland University 32. National Sanskrit University 33. North-Eastern Hill University 34. Pondicherry University 35. Rajiv Gandhi University 36. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 37. Sikkim University 38. Tezpur University 39. The English And Foreign Languages University 40. Tripura University 41. University Of Allahabad 42. University Of Delhi 43. University Of Hyderabad 44. Visva-Bharati University 45. Apex University 46. Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women 47. Bennett University 48. Bml Munjal University 49. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya 50. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University 51. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University 52. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi 53. Galgotias University 54. Gujarat Vidyapith 55. Gurukula Kangri 56. Ies University 57. Iimt University 58. Jagan Nath University Bahadurgarh Haryana 59. Jagannath University 60. Jaypee University Of Information Technology 61. Jiwaji University 62. Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education 63. Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology 64. Mewar University 65. National Rail And Transportation Institute 66. Niit University 67. Rnb Global University 68. Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice 69. Shobhit University 70. Srm University 71. Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (Tiss) 72. Teerthanker Mahaveer University 73. The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Dtbu)

CUET 2022 Exam: Important Details

CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. Also Read - CUET 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to Tamil Nadu Govt

In Slot 1 which will be held in the morning shift, a candidate may take up to four tests only (One Language from Section 1A, a maximum of two domain-specific Subjects from Section 2 and One General Test from Section 3)

In Slot 2 which will be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take up to five tests — One Language from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of four domain-specific Subjects from Section 2, Two Languages from Section 1A and 1B and a maximum of three domain-specific Subjects from Section 2

Combining Slot 1 and Slot 2 together, a candidate may take a maximum of nine tests

CUET 2022 Syllabus

Section 1A and 1B: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]

Section 3: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Class 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning