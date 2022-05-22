CUET 2022: The Application window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is scheduled to close on Sunday at 11:50 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to apply for the CUET 2022 will have to application fee through the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in by 11.50 PM today. The facility to correct the online application form will commence on May 25 till May 31, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Read Details Here

Meanwhile, the Central Government has exempted Central Universities in the Northeastern States and Uttarakhand from conducting the CUET 2022 Entrance exam for undergraduate admissions. As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, eight universities in the Northeastern States and one central university in Uttarakhand are exempt from CUET UG 2022. The central universities had reached out to the Ministry of Education to exempt them from conducting CUET 2022 due to operational difficulties. After reviewing the request, the Centre agreed to offer an exemption.

CUET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill the Application Form

Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter the required credentials to register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in again to fill out the application form.

Upload the documents if necessary.

Submit the CUET application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any)

Download and take a printout of the CUET Application Form for future reference.

CUET 2022 Registration: Check List of Documents

Scanned Class 10th Marksheet

Scanned Class 12th Marksheet

Scanned Candidate’s Photo

Scanned Candidate’s Signature

Scanned Identity Proof (Aadhar, Pan Card, passport, Driving Licence)

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.