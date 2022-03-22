New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday informed that all central universities will have to admit students to undergraduate courses based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and not Class 12 marks. The new rule will come into force from the upcoming academic year (2022-23). Reacting to the latest development, Jagdesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said, “We have decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in Universities which can be given in 13 different languages. We have given a lot of choices to the students.”Also Read - Do You Think Common Entrance Test For University Admissions Will Ease Students' Burden? Have Your Say

Calling the CUET announcement student-friendly, Jagdesh Kumar further added that the UGC has also issued a public notice which clearly states that all universities can use Central University Entrance Test scores for admissions. "It is the social responsibility of all Universities to take under graduation admissions considering CUET scores," he said.

The announcement of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is a student-friendly reform. The students who wanted to get admission to Universities had to write various exams whereas some universities took admission on the basis of Class 12 results: Jagdesh Kumar, UGC Chairman pic.twitter.com/GvHIMuzs6Z — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

“We told the Universities that your existing reservation and admission policy will not be changed but your admissions should be on the basis of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET),” he added.

CUET, a computerised exam, will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, UGC has exempted international students from CUET. For post-graduate programmes, though some varsities have joined the initiative, Kumar added that he hoped that all universities will ultimately make use of the test.

