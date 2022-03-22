New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday informed that all central universities will have to admit students to undergraduate courses based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and not Class 12 marks. The new rule will come into force from the upcoming academic year (2022-23). Reacting to the latest development, Jagdesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said, “We have decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in Universities which can be given in 13 different languages. We have given a lot of choices to the students.”Also Read - Do You Think Common Entrance Test For University Admissions Will Ease Students' Burden? Have Your Say
Calling the CUET announcement student-friendly, Jagdesh Kumar further added that the UGC has also issued a public notice which clearly states that all universities can use Central University Entrance Test scores for admissions. "It is the social responsibility of all Universities to take under graduation admissions considering CUET scores," he said.
“We told the Universities that your existing reservation and admission policy will not be changed but your admissions should be on the basis of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET),” he added.
CUET, a computerised exam, will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Meanwhile, UGC has exempted international students from CUET. For post-graduate programmes, though some varsities have joined the initiative, Kumar added that he hoped that all universities will ultimately make use of the test.
Important Points That Students Must Know:
- The new CUET exam 2022 will not bring out any changes in the existing reservation policies of the central universities. “The universities can enroll candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy,” PTI reported
Who is eligible for CUET 2022?
To be eligible for CUET 2022 UG exam, candidates must have completed 10+2 in any stream from a recognized board. For the CUET 2022 PG exam, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline from a recognized university.
- The CUCET entrance exam 2022 will consist of no aptitude test. The entrance exam will consist of a general test, a compulsory language test and domain specific tests.
- According to the reports, the Delhi University (DU) academic council will meet today to discuss changes in the admission process as the university has decided to enroll students based on the marks scored in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the academic year 2022-23.
- The CUCET entrance exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, students can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject including French, Arabic, German, etc.
