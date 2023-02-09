Home

Education

CUET UG 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow; Check Last Date Of Submission And Other Details Here

CUET UG 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow; Check Last Date Of Submission And Other Details Here

CUET 2023: The registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses will begin from Friday (February 10).

CUET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Start This Week; Eligibility, Exam Pattern Here

CUET 2023: The registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses will begin from Friday (February 10). “Online submission of application form for CUET UG 2023 for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. Candidates who are planning to register for the CUET UG 2023 admission will need to apply on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In an announcement, the UGC chairman said the last date for submission of CUET UG 2023 applications is March 12. “Announcement of the city of examination is on 30 April 2023. Downloading of admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May 2023. Date of examination is May 21, 2023 onwards,” Kumar said.

You may like to read

CUET 2023

Last date of submission of application form – March 12

Date of examination – May 21 onwards

STEPS TO APPLY FOR CUET UG 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the direct link available on the homepage

Fill in the application form

Enter all the necessary details as asked

Click on submit

Pay the application fee

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.