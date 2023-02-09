Top Recommended Stories

CUET UG 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow; Check Last Date Of Submission And Other Details Here

CUET 2023: The registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses will begin from Friday (February 10).

Updated: February 9, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

CUET 2023: The registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses will begin from Friday (February 10). “Online submission of application form for CUET UG 2023 for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. Candidates who are planning to register for the CUET UG 2023 admission will need to apply on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In an announcement, the UGC chairman said the last date for submission of CUET UG 2023 applications is March 12. “Announcement of the city of examination is on 30 April 2023. Downloading of admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May 2023. Date of examination is May 21, 2023 onwards,” Kumar said.

CUET 2023

  • Last date of submission of application form – March 12
  • Date of examination – May 21 onwards

STEPS TO APPLY FOR CUET UG 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

  • Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 – cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on the direct link available on the homepage
  • Fill in the application form
  • Enter all the necessary details as asked
  • Click on submit
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

Published Date: February 9, 2023 2:29 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 2:33 PM IST

