Home

Education

CUET 2024 Exam in 10 Days; Read Important Instructions Before Appearing For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

CUET 2024 Exam in 10 Days; Read Important Instructions Before Appearing For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

The Common University Entrance Exam-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28 March 2024 in Computer Based Mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.

CUET 2024 Exam in 10 Days; Read Important Instructions Before Appearing For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

The Common University Entrance Exam – PG is all set to commence on March 11; the first shift will begin with subjects such as Shiksha Acharya M.Ed., Puranetihas, Samveda, Shukla Yajurveda (BHU), History of Art, Music, Karnatak/Carnatic, Arabic, Manipuri, Nepali, Pali, Pashto, Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita), Electronics, Geology and Pharmacy. The Computer-Based Mode examination will be held throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. NTA has released a set of guidelines that students must follow to appear for the postgraduate entrance examination. Check the NTA exam day guidelines for CUET PG below:-

Trending Now

CUET PG 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

CUET Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e., about 90 minutes before commencement of the examination. CUET Exam Day Guidelines: Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e., traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc. they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. NTA shall not be responsible for any delay. CUET Admit Card: The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. CUET Admit Card: A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard. CUET Question Paper: The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned. The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. For any queries or issues regarding Computer Based Test, the candidates may contact on Helpline Numbers available on Common University Entrance Test website. Examinees must not bring any item or article that has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned; In case a candidate, by furnishing false information, appears in more than one shift/date, his candidature will be cancelled and his result will not be declared. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers/subjects. The CUET PG City Intimation Slip for the examination will be hosted on the website https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of the examination i. e. March 4, 2024.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.