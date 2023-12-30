CUET 2024 Registration For Postgraduate Programme: Check Step-by-Step Procedure to Fill Application Form

Home

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into postgraduate programmes.

CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins

CUET 2024: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into postgraduate programmes. The last date for submission of the CUET application form is January 24; only twenty-five academic calendar days are left for applicants to register for the competitive examination. Submission of the application form can be made by the candidate online through the NTA website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

CUET 2024 Registration: Instructions for Filling Online Application Form

Step 1: Visit the Official Website And Register Online

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam can apply online at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Register yourself on the portal and note down the system-generated application number. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to log in directly with the respective system-generated Application Number and created Password.

Step 2: Application Form

The Candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the Application Form including filling up of personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents.

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph and Signature.

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background. Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

Step 3: Fee Payment

After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be

submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, and UPI Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment

Gateway Integrator. The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of the fee, then the candidate may have to approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway. Download, save and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form (which would be downloadable only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.

CUET 2024 Registration: Application Form

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

