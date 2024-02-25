Home

Education

CUET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Program Likely to Begin Today? Here’s What We Know So Far

CUET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Program Likely to Begin Today? Here’s What We Know So Far

CUET 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test by Sunday, a report from News9 said. An NTA official told News9

CUET 2024 Update: Normalisation of Scores Likely To Be Done Away With For CUET-UG, Exam Rejig Underway: UGC Chief

CUET 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test by Sunday, a report from News9 said. An NTA official told News9 that the CUET UG application process will begin by Sunday. Once the CUET application form is released, candidates can register for thr competitive exam.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.