CUET 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA CUET UG Application, Information Bulletin(Soon); Fee, Syllabus

CUET UG 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate(CUET UG) exam. Students are advised to fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website. As per media reports, the CUET application is likely to begin in February; candidates are advised to keep their scanned documents and recent passport-size photographs ready Common University Entrance Test will be conducted in May in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2024-25. For CUET (UG), application fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates.

Before starting to fill the application form candidates are advised to read the Prospectus displayed on the website of the University/ies where admission is sought and be clear about the courses offered by them, seats available, eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, reservation, admission procedure, etc before applying for the CUET (UG), as Universities have their own specific requirements for admission to specified courses. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CUET application date, registration process, fee, structure of examination paper, and others.

