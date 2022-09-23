CUET Admissions 2022 Latest News Today: As the admission process in various universities are going on mainly on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) scores, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) on Friday wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged him to direct the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct a common CUET UG and PG counselling for various programmes in Central Universities and participating State Universities under single window in different phases with choice of options to students.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: UGC Releases Tentative Timeline for Admission in UG Programmes

What AIOBCSA said in letter?

In the letter, the All India OBC Students Association wrote that the common web counselling portal will reduce the financial burden on reserved category students- SC, ST, OBC and EWS. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

“If Common CUET UG and PG counselling is not possible to conduct then the Universities can offer free web counselling for admissions,” the AIOBCSA said in the letter. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Moreover, the AIOBCSA said the intention of conducting a common entrance exam will be defeated if such exams create hurdles due to the financial burden on the students.

CUET PG 2022 result soon

In the meantime, the CUET PG 2022 result will be announced shortly, the post graduate admission process in various universities on the basis of CUET PG 2022 scores will commence soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG 2022 Result and it can be declared anytime soon. After the results are released, candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions from 1 September to 12 September 2022. Candidates can expect the CUET PG result in the last week of September.

CUET PG 2022 Results: How To Download