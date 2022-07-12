CUET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: Even as lakhs of students are waiting for the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the first phase, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said the admit card for second phase of CUET 2022 will be released on July 31.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Make Changes HERE

Issuing a statement, the UGC chairman said, "The Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31."

Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 & August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/6aH75bCLu8 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

For the CUET 2022 first phase, the admit card will be issued at cuet.samarth.ac.in by the NTA. Once it is released, the student can download the admit card and for that, they need to use their application numbers and dates of birth. As per the updates, the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the phase one will be released at 6 PM.

Prior to this, the NTA has already issued the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip for examination city to the registered candidates on July 11. This time, the NTA has created a unique CUET 2022 date sheet for every individual candidate.

The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 will be held at different examination centres in 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. As per the notice released by NTA, over 14.9 lakh candidates will be writing the CUET 2022 exam. Out of this, 8.10 lakh will be attending the exam in the first slot and 6.8 lakh students in the second slot.

