CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CUET admit card 2022. Students can download their CUET admit card from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates need their application numbers, date of birth to access and download the phase I CUET-UG admit card 2022.Also Read - CUET 2022 Latest Update: Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams to be Released on July 31, Announces UGC

For the unversed, CUET UG exam will be held in two phases. While CUET-UG Phase 1 is scheduled to take place from July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022 and phase 2 will be held from August 4 to 10, 2022.

The CUET Exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode across 500 cities in India and 10 cities outside the country.

Things to check in CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

1. Name and other personal details

2. Exam centre

3. Exam schedule

CUET 2022 Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

1. Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

3. Enter the login credentials.

4. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.