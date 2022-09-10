CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key 2022 on September 08, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG examination was conducted from July 15 to 30 August 2022 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Schedule Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam City Slip on Sept 12

As per the official notification, the last date to raise an objection, if any, against the CUET UG provisional Answer Key is today, September 10. To raise objections on the answer key, a candidate needs to pay a refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection. "The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," NTA in an official notification said.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidateis found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

CUET UG 2022: How To Raise Objections Against CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Enter the login credentials such as the Application Number, Password/ Date of Birth, and security pin. Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button. Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection. Upload the supporting documents. Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

NTA will conduct a CUET UG re-test on September 11 for candidates who could not take their exam due to technical glitches, and other factors. As per the reports, the CUET 2022 Merit list will be prepared by participating Universities and organisations. More importantly, the universities are likely to conduct individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET UG 2022 provided by NTA.

CUET UG — Key Highlights

Examination/Phase: Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 1 to Phase 6

Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 1 to Phase 6 Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 08 September to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

08 September to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Duration for Answer Key Challenge : 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

: 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Paper/s: For all Papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6

For all Papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6 CUET Result 2022: By September 15, 2022

A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30. For more details, check the official website of CUET.