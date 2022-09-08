CUET Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the CUET Answer Key 2022 and its results for the candidates. Those who are eagerly waiting for the answer keys should keep a close check on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates. It is expected that the link for answer keys will be updated by 7 PM. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet not given any confirmation on the release timing of answer keys.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing to Clear NEET Exam

After the CUET Answer Key 2022 is released, students will be able to download their CUET 2022 answer key from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Once the CUET Answer Key 2022 is released, the candidates then will be able to raise objections against the answer keys and those who find any issue with the answer keys will be able to raise objections online through their portal on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It must be noted that the CUET UG 2022 Exam was conducted on August 30 at various exam centres and the answer key and results for the same are expected to be released soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

How to download CUET Answer Key 2022?