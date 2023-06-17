Home

Education

CUET Answer Key 2023 Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Details On Marking Scheme, Admission Process

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Download Link: Read this article for the latest updates and news on the NTA CUET Answer Key download link, marking scheme, CUET Result 2023 Date, Official Website, and others.

CUET UG Answer Key, Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Dates, How to Check Scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 answer key soon on its official website. At present, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate is underway. After the release of the NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2023, eligible students will be able to check it on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Read this article for the latest updates and news on the NTA CUET Answer Key download link, marking scheme, CUET Result 2023 Date, Official Website, and others.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key – Date And Time

Prior to the declaration of the result/NTA Score, the NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. To recall our readers, the NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2023, is made available by the testing agency in two stages: preliminary and final. First, the provisional answer key will be published. Then NTA will provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key – Date And Time

Later, grievances made by the candidates will be verified. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared.

CUET UG 2023 Result – Date And Time

As per a PTI report, the CUET exams are likely to continue till June 17 and most of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams. “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July,” a senior official told PTI.

Admission Through CUET

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2023 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University. For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University.

Name of the Event Check Important Dates And Time Display of Recorded Responses and

Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Website(s) cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in Declaration of Result on the NTA

website To be announced later on the website

NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website . On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your NTA CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Marking Scheme

If going by the CUET UG 2023 marking scheme, students will be awarded five marks (+5) for the correct answer or the most appropriate answer and minus one mark (-1) for any incorrect option. Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only. those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) , and / for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.