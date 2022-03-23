New Delhi: As India prepares to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 13 languages, it is likely that CUET may surpass world’s largest college entrance examination conducted by China, GaoKao. Although the exact data on the number of students clearing the Class XII examination is not available for 2020-21, data from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) shows 12.7 million students enrolled in Class XII in 2019-20. last year in 2021, about 10.78 million students appeared for the GaoKao examination.Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 to be Disrupted For 10 Hours Today. Check Timings And Alternate Routes

According a report in Business Standard, if 90 per cent of students prepare to sit for CUET, India will have over 11 million appearing to secure a seat in the country's 45 central universities. The number is expected to be higher in 2021-22 given that enrolments in class12 have been rising. In 2017-18, 12.2 million students were enrolled in class 12. compared to 2012-13, Class 12 enrolments have increased17.7 per cent.

Although the exact number of seats available under the CUET is unknown according to the all India survey on higher education 2019-20, there were 5,40,270 students in central universities and another 736,623 enrolled in central university affiliated and constituent colleges across the country.

CUET to be conducted in 13 languages

Same as JEE and NEET, it has been announced that the CUET will also be conducted in 13 languages including Odia, Tamil and Telugu. 13 languages will be there so that students can write in the language which they are comfortable with. Through this move, many students who are comfortable with their regional languages will be able to appear for the exams. As part of Central University entrance test, candidates will be allowed to select 6 domain subjects. This time the exam will be conducted in 23 domain subjects. CUET will not affect the existing admission process. It has already been clarified that the CUET will not affect the reservation policy of Universities. For example: If the percentage is reserved for local students in any University, it will remain the same. It is just that the students under the reserved category will also have to take the exam.

India currently conducts a central entrance examination for undergraduate medical and engineering and architecture. The joint entrance examination for engineering and architecture, last year had an enrolment of 1.1 million candidates whereas 1.6 million had registered for the medical entrance test NEET. Until now, barring engineering, medicine and law there was no set pattern for entrance in most Under Graduate courses in India. University like Delhi University (DU) relied on class 12 marks whereas other conducted entrance test on their own.

The govt had introduced the central university common entrance test earlier but could only get a handful of universities came on board while 15 universities were conducting exams via CUCET in 2019, this fell to 14 in 2020. by 2021 only 12 universities was conducting exam via CUCET.