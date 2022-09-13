New Delhi: Delhi University’s admission portal for the 79 undergraduate courses offered by it in 67 colleges was opened on Monday. This year, the university will admit students based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and the portal will use a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for students based on their college and programme preferences.Also Read - DU Admission 2022: Delhi University to Conduct Trials For ECA, Sports Quota Candidates After THIS Date

CSAS PORTAL TO BE FILLED IN THREE PHASES

CSAS will have three phases, through which the students can apply for their respective courses and colleges.

The first phase includes applying to Delhi University colleges by filling in personal details and qualifying board examination marks. This phase started on Monday.

The second phase will start after the announcement of the CUET results in which the applicants will have to choose the course they want to pursue if allocated, as well as the college to which they prefer to get admitted.

An applicant can fill multiple programmes and college combinations in order of preference, provided he/she fulfills the programme-specific eligibility.

In the third phase, the students will be allotted seats based on their CUET scores and preferences.

Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate will have to “accept” the seat offered before the last date/time specified for the given round.

OVER 6 LAKH APPLICANTS FOR 70,000 SEATS:

At the launch of the portal, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said according to details shared by the National testing Agency (NTA) 6.14 lakh students from across the country have shown interest in taking admission at DU where 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes are on offer. "My advice to the students is to select as many college and programme choices as possible so that they do not face any problem in allotment of the colleges and subjects of their choice. We have designed the policy in such a way that the hassles can be minimised, yet we have also made provisions for mid-entry admissions so that the applicants who have been left out due to some reason can also get a chance."

NO ACTION MEANS NO ADMISSION

The allocated seat given to the candidates will be valid only for one round. Inactivity or no action will be taken as non-acceptance and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS-2022. Students who are not allotted their first preference will be allowed to “upgrade” their seat in the subsequent rounds.

DU has not released a timeline for the entire process. Trials for Extra-Curricular Activity and Sports Quota students are likely to be held after October 10 and the classes would most likely start from November 1.