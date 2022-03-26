New Delhi: The admission process for undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) is set to begin in a few months, and for the first time, students will have to clear the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be eligible for admission in one of India’s premier universities. According to the latest guidelines issued by the university, from the academic year 2022-23, there will be no cutoffs to get admission in DU, as students only need to clear Class 12 and CUET to be eligible for admissions.Also Read - UGC Chairman Calls CUET Announcement Student-Friendly Reform, A Must for Admission to Central Universities

The proposal to consider passing marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions, and not the cut-offs as earlier, was passed by the varsity's executive council during its meeting on Friday.

In the latest guidelines, DU has advised candidates to take CUET in only those subjects whom they have cleared in Class 12, and if the subject they studied in Class 12 does not figure in CUET, they will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to it.

“Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility,” the guidelines say.

Admissions in all colleges under the umbrella of DU, including St Stephens, will be carried out through CUET.

Further, DU has also accepted the proposal to set up the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under the Institutes of Eminence. The DSA will offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students.

Earlier this week on Monday University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that from the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes,” he said.

When will be the CUET be conducted

The UGC said the application process for undergraduate CUET will commence from the first week of April. Meanwhile, the entrance test – CUET- for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be conducted in the first week of July.

CUET 2022 exam pattern

The CUET question paper will be divided into two sections. One section will be optional for students who want to go for any other language apart from the 13 languages– including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada– in which CUET exam can be conducted. The other section will be the domain-specific subjects section, where students will have option to choose up to six domains that they want to pursue in their UG course.