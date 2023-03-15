Home

CUET Merger With JEE, NEET To Be Announced 2 Years In Advance: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

CUET UG 2023: The details are being worked out but whenever the merger happens, announcement will be made at least two years in advance so the students can prepare accordingly."

CUET, NEET, JEE Exams: The merger of Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG 2023) with crucial entrance exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced at least two years in advance, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, as per a PTI report. Moreover,this year, CUET-UG 2023 will be conducted in three shifts instead of two.

NTA, UGC Prepared For Glitch-Free CUET UG 2023 Exam

In an interview with the news agency PTI, the UGC chairman said the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are prepared to ensure that the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch-free. “With respect to experience of students last year, I do agree that at few centres there were glitches and this year we are taking care of all issues related to those kind of experiences that the students went through. We will make sure that this time the students have to focus only on exams and not on any possible glitches and how are we doing that. We are doing that by identifying the centres well in advance and by looking at the infrastructure that is available including the computers, bandwidth, technical personnel at the centres, so that the second edition is glitch free,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I agree there were several glitches during the exam last time but this year all issues have been ironed out. Keeping in mind the experience of the students, a plan has been chalked out and we are ready to ensure that the candidates just have to worry about the exam and not any glitches,” he further said.

Extra computers, Extra centres: How UGC is Preparing For Competitive Exams?

Kumar said that extra computers and extra centres have been arranged as plan B so that in case there are any glitches, the candidates can be shifted there and the exam for a particular shift will not be cancelled. The UGC chief announced that in a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year.

“Definitely Doable, Announcement At Least 2 Years in Advance,” UGC Chairman on CUET Merger With JEE, NEET

Asked about the proposal to merge CUET with the engineering entrance exam JEE and the medical entrance exam NEET, he said, “It is definitely doable. The details are being worked out but whenever the merger happens, announcement will be made at least two years in advance so the students can prepare accordingly.”

NEP 2023 And Merger of Competitive Exam

“NEP 2020 has clearly said the burden should be reduced on student by having single national level entrance examination. We floated the idea to mentally prepare students that NEP has proposed such a thing and there is a possibility in the coming years. We are working internally, how to take this forward,” reported PTI.

Explaining about CUET centres being identified in three categories, Kumar said, “We have categorised the centres in category A, B and C. Some of the centres where we faced problems last year were divided into category C and we will not use those centres this time. “The category B will have the centres where we need to handhold the centres and some ground work needs to be done and make sure appropriate infrastructure is available. Category A centres are absolutely fine,” he added.

